Nigeria: APC Chieftain Wants Falae/Obasanjo Model in 2023

9 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tony Adibe

Enugu — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, yesterday appealed to the two dominant political parties to adopt the Falae/Obasanjo model by fielding an Igbo presidential candidate.

Okechukwu made the appeal while reacting to raging issues on the country's democracy and the 2023 presidential election.

The VON DG, who said the only pragmatic answer to peaceful 2023 presidential election "is the Falae/Obasanjo Model, advocated a national consensus on Igbo presidency as recipe to create sense of belonging and save Nigeria's threatened democracy.

Okechukwu, who spoke with journalists in Enugu, said if APC and PDP produced Igbo presidential candidates in 2023, it would remedy the "prevalent gun-box democracy" and return "ballot box democracy" to the country Nigeria.

According to him, rotation of president is the ligament holding the country's fledgling democracy.

Asked to explain what he meant by Falae/Obasanjo Model when there were discordant tunes to such model from many quarters, especially from the Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu axis, Okechukwu said, "I have tremendous respect for His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially Tinubu, who more than anybody contributed the critical supplement to President Buhari's 12 million vote-bank in 2015 which led us to victory.

"I also salute other prominent Nigerians who are angling to be president in 2023. However Nigeria, our fatherland is bigger than any of us and her unity is of paramount importance.

"The Falae/Obasanjo model was founded in 1999, on equity, natural justice, and good conscience, with the sole objective of a harmonious and peaceful country.

"We may recall that in 1999, two Yorubas were fielded by national consensus under PDP and AD/APP alliance. That was the genesis of rotation of president between North and South. The destination was peace, unity, equity and good conscience. We need that now more than ever, especially now that Mr President had denounced those fifth columnists who bandied 3rd Term."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.