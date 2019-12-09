Nigeria: How #BBNaija Mike Edwards Bite More Than He Could Chew

9 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

BBNaija Mike is so much loved that the gangling dude could get away with just about anything but on a certain occasion last week the first runner-up of the Season 4 of the Big Brother Naija got on the wrong side of people by assuming some sort of authority to speak about faithfulness in marriage.

Mike was so highly celebrated for his fidelity in the Big Brother House but people think that hasn't earned him some right to give out tips on faithfulness in marriage.

Their argument was simple - he has only been married a year!

" Can someone tell him that one year in marriage is not enough to give tips on how to be faithful.

I need to revisit this issue with him 10 years from now and see if he still has the same energy on teaching, "How to be faithful"," an Instagram based platform 'Inside Life ng' responded.

The reality TV star had been rather smug dishing out tips on how to stay faithful in a marriage on his Instagram page, saying he had been asked the question, "How do you stay faithful?" too many times.

Inside Life Ng and many people wouldn't have it as they believe the question is beyond him to answer.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard.

