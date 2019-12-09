Zimbabwe: Riders Ready for Zim Summer Series

9 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Top riders from four regional countries will battle it out in the three-day motocross annual season-ending Zimbabwe Summer Series at Donnybrook Raceway in Harare this week.

The three-day meet is set for this Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

And South Africa, Zambia and Botswana will battle to wrestle out the hosts' riders in the motocross and Supercross at the iconic home of motor racing in Zimbabwe.

As usual, the Zimbabwe Summer Series opens with two Supercross (night racing) events on Wedneady and Friday; and they will be followed by a full day of motocross action on the final day on Sunday, December 15.

This year's edition is expected to attract a bumper field and riders are scheduled to register in Harare this week.

Yasmin Manuel, the secretary of the Bogwheelers Club who run motocross in this country, said riders will battle it out in different classes including PeeWees, 50cc, 65cc, 85cc, 125cc, MX1, MX2, B Class and Masters.

She said preparations for the event were at an advanced stage.

"Almost everything is in place now. We are mopping up other issues but preparations have gone on well. We are looking forward to an exciting event. Riders from Botswana, Zambia and South Africa have confirmed their participation.

"The Supercross events will be held on the 11th and 13th of this month while motocross will be held on the 15th. Registration is on in Harare on Tuesday (tomorrow). We have around 20 riders from Zambia, South Africa and Botswana," said Manuel.

She predicted a tough run for Zimbabwean Jayden Ashwell who will have to shrug off the pair of South Africa's Maddy Malan and Tristan Purdon.

One of the country's top junior riders, Emmanuel Bako (13), has indicated that he will "definitely" be competing at this week's Zimbabwe Summer Series where he will resume his rivalry with fellow talented young biker Daiyaan "D" Manuel (14) in the 85cc Class.

Bako, who will next year be competing in the European Championship series under French club EHR Racing Youth Team, and Manuel are also expected to take part in the 125cc Class during this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series at Donnybrook.

