Zimbabwe: Myers Named Zim Under-19 Cricket Captain

9 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Dion Myers has been named captain of the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team ahead of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to take place in South Africa next month.

Zimbabwe Cricket announced that the St. George's College all-rounder will captain the side at the tournament that will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9, 2020. He will be deputised by Wesley Madhevere, who will be playing at his third ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup event, having made his first appearance at the age of 15 at the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe's 15-man squad also includes Milton Shumba who, like Myers, also went to the 2018 tournament in New Zealand.

Apart from the experienced trio, another familiar face in the squad is Dane Schadendorf, who was among the non-travelling reserves the last time.

Coached by former senior national team captain Prosper Utseya, Zimbabwe have also picked left-arm chinaman Tadiwanashe Nyangani from Chipadze High School in Bindura, while former national Under-17 football star Taurayi Tugwete also made the cut. Brandon James, the son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer Wayne James, is in the side too.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR ICC UNDER-19 CRICKET WORLD CUP:

Dion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere (vice-captain), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete

NON-TRAVELLING RESERVES:

Brighton Chapungu, Nkosilathi Nungu, Rodney Mufudza, Kudakwashe Macheka, Matthew Welch

