South Africa: Two Arrested After Girl, 10, Killed in Suspected Gang Crossfire in Cape Town

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Dominique Jeftha

Police have arrested two people for the murder of a 10-year-old girl who was killed during a shootout between rival gangs in Tafelsig, Western Cape police have said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a "random shooting between rival gangs" occurred on Sunday night, to which Mitchells Plain police and Anti-Gang Unit members responded.

A 10-year-old girl became caught in the crossfire.

"The first suspect, aged 26, was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig," Potelwa said on Monday.

"Shortly thereafter, a 21-year-old with an unlicensed firearm was also arrested not far from the scene. Both suspects are believed to have strong links with local gangs."

There was a heavy police presence in the area to prevent flare-ups.

"The deployments will remain in the area until calm is restored."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.