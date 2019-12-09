South Africa: Two Arrested After Girl, 10, Killed in Suspected Gang Crossfire in Cape Town

Police have arrested two people for the murder of a 10-year-old girl who was killed during a shootout between rival gangs in Tafelsig, Western Cape police have said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a "random shooting between rival gangs" occurred on Sunday night, to which Mitchells Plain police and Anti-Gang Unit members responded.

A 10-year-old girl became caught in the crossfire.

"The first suspect, aged 26, was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig," Potelwa said on Monday.

"Shortly thereafter, a 21-year-old with an unlicensed firearm was also arrested not far from the scene. Both suspects are believed to have strong links with local gangs."

There was a heavy police presence in the area to prevent flare-ups.

"The deployments will remain in the area until calm is restored."

Source: News24