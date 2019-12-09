Zimbabwe: Inyathi Gold Panners Up for Killing Colleague

8 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two Inyathi gold panners Friday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing charges of murdering their colleague.

Seven other gold panners from the same area also appeared before the magistrate facing public violence charges related to the murder incident.

Nkosimayibongwe Sibanda (30) and Andrew Sibanda (19) appeared before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing a murder charge while Ivene Sibanda, Nkosinamandla Mthimkhulu, Prince Ngwenya, Marshall Sibindi, Bhekimpilo Tshuma, Zakaria Sibanda, Dingani Ncube, Edmond Mnkandla and Kholwani Ncube appeared before the same magistrate facing public violence charges.

Appearing for the state, Memory Matare told the court that Nkosimayibongwe and Andrew allegedly murdered a fellow panner in an incident motivated by tribal differences.

The court heard that the murder suspects and the seven other accused mobilised themselves and preceded to Dodol mine.

"Accused persons started destroying shacks used for human habitation and the other used as a shop. They assaulted the occupants with machete and missiles before looting groceries from a shop belonging to Tichafara Muzeziwa.

"Total value of damaged property and looted goods was $200," Matare told the court.

They accused were remanded in custody to December 1.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.