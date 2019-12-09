Zimbabwe: Inyathi Gold Panners Up for Killing Colleague

Two Inyathi gold panners Friday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing charges of murdering their colleague.

Seven other gold panners from the same area also appeared before the magistrate facing public violence charges related to the murder incident.

Nkosimayibongwe Sibanda (30) and Andrew Sibanda (19) appeared before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing a murder charge while Ivene Sibanda, Nkosinamandla Mthimkhulu, Prince Ngwenya, Marshall Sibindi, Bhekimpilo Tshuma, Zakaria Sibanda, Dingani Ncube, Edmond Mnkandla and Kholwani Ncube appeared before the same magistrate facing public violence charges.

Appearing for the state, Memory Matare told the court that Nkosimayibongwe and Andrew allegedly murdered a fellow panner in an incident motivated by tribal differences.

The court heard that the murder suspects and the seven other accused mobilised themselves and preceded to Dodol mine.

"Accused persons started destroying shacks used for human habitation and the other used as a shop. They assaulted the occupants with machete and missiles before looting groceries from a shop belonging to Tichafara Muzeziwa.

"Total value of damaged property and looted goods was $200," Matare told the court.

They accused were remanded in custody to December 1.