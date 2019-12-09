Zimbabwe: Sweet Singing From Tahle Wedzinza

Afro-jazz musician Robyn Anesu Katahle Dawani, popularly known as Tahle Wedzinza (pictured), acknowledges that she is endowed with an excellent singing voice and she wants to use it for a good cause.

Tahle Wedzinza, who rose to fame under the Military Touch Movement stable, thanks to the song Chekeche where her voice brought a refreshing and resounding feel to the song, which also featured Jah Prayzah, Ex-Q, Andy Muridzo and Nutty O.

"My voice is a wind instrument," Tahle Wedzinza told Standard Style.

With her voice as an instrument, the jazz diva seeks to use it to express a lot of issues that many may fail to amplify.

"The gift of expression is what I love most about not only being a musician, but an artist. I think a lot of us struggle within because at times we feel we don't have the ability to express what we are feeling," she said.

"As an artist there's so much power in being the mouth piece for people who cannot speak for themselves or just soothing the hurts and frustrations of life through song. It's an honour to be able to do that for people."

"Music for me is very similar to how a projector works. It only has the capacity to show and image what you put into the system."

She expressed her gratitude over how people have supported her.

"I'm so excited to share my musical journey with so many people. People have been so supportive and I am grateful to God for that," she said.

"I really appreciate the love and encouragement from those who enjoy my music."

While many struggle, to pin point the exact moment they fell in love with music this is not the case with Tahle who grew up in a home where music was synonymous with food and drink.

"From a very young age, my younger brother and I were surrounded by all types of music. In fact, we did an album together and used to perform it for my mom, who is very musical and artistic," Tahle said.

"Over the years, most of my musical training came from my mother, but I also had a few music teachers who made a very large impact in my life, Miss Natalie Carol, who now heads the Chisipite School music department and Mrs Haw, who was my junior school music teacher.

"Mrs Ainsley, who is an amazing opera vocalist based in the United Kingdom and Mr SBU, who teaches at one of the music institutions in South Africa, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, through the Eisteddfod helped me so much to strengthen my training."

She has experimented with several music instruments: "In primary school, I was good at the marimba and recorder, but as I started to grow my focus shifted to the vocals. I have since grown to discover that the voice is an instrument."

After leaving Military Touch Movement, Tahle had been busy in the studio working on a number of projects including her recently released single Ndi Bhambise Tione, which she features Tocky Vibez.

"It's a job I love because I believe it builds a bridge between genres in an unexpected way. Music must unite people always," she said.

"It was truly an honour there is so much I have learnt from Tocky Vibes. He is a lyric master and he is truly formidable. He has a beautiful singing voice too."

"I don't have a set place where I perform. I prefer at this point to focus on private and corporate events. I am a student, an intern and hustler."

She expressed her special fling with food.

"I love food and I would love to do some sort of food discovery venture where I go all around Zimbabwe eating all sorts of interesting recipes."

As for the future in music she said her journey has just begun.