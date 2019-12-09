Angola: Handball - Angola Lose to France

8 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Kumamoto — The senior women's national handball team lost this Sunday, in Aqua Dome pavilion, to France, 17-28, in the qualifiers match of the 13th to 16th place of the World Championship, running in Japan.

The national squad, which were leading the score in 13 minutes (6-3), ended up having the same points with their opponent, 9-9, at the break time.

The circle runner player Isabel Guialo was the top scorer of the national team with five goals, which is the same with the French players Lacrabere and Nze Minko.

With this result, the national team is to contest the 15th place, on Monday, versus Argentina that was beaten by Hungary by 26-34.

However, in six matches, the African champions lost with Serbia (25-32), the Netherlands (28-35) and Norway (30-24). They beat Slovenia (33-24) and Cuba (40-30) in the group stage.

Angola improves the 19th place as the 2017 previous edition in Germany, and nevertheless is far from its best classification ever (the seventh place), of 2007 in France World Cup, after 15 participations.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

