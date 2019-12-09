Africa: Angolan Georges Chikoti Elected New ACP Secretary General

Photo: Chatham House
New Secretary General of the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, Georges Chikoti (file photo).
8 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Nairobi — The Angolan ambassador to Belgium, Georges Chikoti, was elected Saturday, in Nairobi, Secretary General of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States during ACP Council of Ministers.

Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti is the first Angolan to take up a prominent position in the ACP. The diplomat replaces Patrick Gomes who received numerous congratulations from the delegates.

Georges Chikoti was born in Dondi, central Huambo province, on 6 June 1955. He has a Master's degree in Economic Geography and a degree in International Relations at the University of Ottawa, Canada.

Georges Chikoti is fluent in English, French, Portuguese, Umbundo and Bemba; he worked at the Imperial Bank of Canada in Toronto and was a consultant to the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA).

He was Foreign Affairs minister until 2017 being further appointed Angola's ambassador to the European Union, the Kingdom of Belgium and Luxembourg in 2018.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.