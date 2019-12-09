Algeria: In Final Campaign Push, Candidates Call for Massive Vote to End Crisis

Algiers — The candidates to the presidential election of 12 December renewed on Sunday, the last day of the electoral campaign, the importance of massive vote as a "crucial" milestone to end the crisis and preserve security and stability.

During a popular rally in the province of Batna, the National Democratic Rally party candidate Azzedine Mihoubi said the election was "decisive" for "strengthening" Algeria's stability, calling on citizens to participate massively in this vote and choose "the sixth of the candidates which is Algeria."

In his last rally held in Algiers' Mohamed Boudiaf sports complex, candidate Ali Benflis called on citizens to mobilize and go to the polls to choose their new president, believing that the election is the "only option to overcome the crisis the country is going through."

As for him, El Moustakbel Party candidate Abdelaziz Belaid told a news conference he hosted in Algiers that Algeria needs today "stability" and the efforts of all forces to solve the crisis it has been going through for several months. For him, the only solution "lies in elections, through massive turnout to elect the new President of the Republic."

Hosting a news conference on the last campaign day, independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune called on the Algerians to accomplish their electoral duty on December 12th in a view to end the crisis.

Noting that Algeria is in a crucial stage, he argued that massive turnout in the election is likely to enable the country to come out of the crisis.

Meeting supporters in Ouargla, candidate Abdelkader Bengrina said that his electoral platform can provide solutions to get out of the crisis and help strengthen the unity of the people.

Following the end of the campaign on Sunday midnight, the five candidates for the presidential election are required to observe the period of electoral silence which will extend until polling day, in accordance with the organic law on the electoral system.