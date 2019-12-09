Algeria Will Triumph Thanks to 'Strong Harmony' Between People, Army

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, deputy -minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, on a visit Sunday to the Land Forces Command, said that Algeria will triumph thanks to the "strong harmony" between the Algerian people and its Army.

"Just as Algeria has triumphed yesterday, thanks to the harmony between the Algerian people and the National Liberation Army, it will triumph today, thanks to Almighty Allah and thanks to the strong harmony which exists between the Algerian people and the Army," the National Defence Ministry (MDN) quoted the Army Chief as saying during a meeting with officials of the Land Forces Command.

The meeting was followed via visio-conference by the entire staff of the Schools, Centres of Instruction and Land Forces Units in the six military regions.

"Before speaking about the crucial presidential elections of 12 December 2019, it is important to say that the popular demands have been met so far, which reflect the Army's sincere support to the Algerian people during this sensitive phase," he said.

"Also fall as part of this support, all the preparations and the legal, organizational and security measures taken to ensure the success of the coming presidential elections and allow the people to accomplish their electoral duty and right freely, in a climate of security, quietness and peace," he concluded.