Tunisia: Number of Corrupt People Exploit Legal Loopholes to Escape Punishment, Says Inlucc's Tabib

8 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A number of corrupt people, many of whom currently hold senior positions in the administration and in government itself, exploit loopholes in legal texts to avoid punishment, said National Anti-corruption Authority (INLUCC) President Chawki Tabib said, referring to cases of corruption in public tenders.

Speaking at the 4th Anti-Corruption Congress, organised on Sunday in the City of Culture, Tabib indicated that this edition is "part of the implementation of the national strategy to strengthen the principles of good governance and fight against corruption, and of adopting a participatory approach between the authority and State structures aimed to involve all components of society in the fight against this scourge."

He added that the presence of 300 students from all regions of the country, as part of partnership with the Education Ministry, will certainly highlight the importance of educational and cultural factors as effective mechanisms to fight corruption.

Taking the floor, Education Minister Hatem Ben Salem said that this congress is an occasion to reiterate the importance of the school's role in the fight against corruption, which has a considerable fall-out on the social peace.

"Fight against corruption is mainly based on the education system," he indicated, recalling the efforts exerted by his department to eradicate all forms of financial and administrative corruption within its services and to combat the phenomena of private lessons and the intervention of lobbies in the education field.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
Corruption
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.