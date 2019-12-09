Tunisia: Number of Corrupt People Exploit Legal Loopholes to Escape Punishment, Says Inlucc's Tabib

Tunis/Tunisia — A number of corrupt people, many of whom currently hold senior positions in the administration and in government itself, exploit loopholes in legal texts to avoid punishment, said National Anti-corruption Authority (INLUCC) President Chawki Tabib said, referring to cases of corruption in public tenders.

Speaking at the 4th Anti-Corruption Congress, organised on Sunday in the City of Culture, Tabib indicated that this edition is "part of the implementation of the national strategy to strengthen the principles of good governance and fight against corruption, and of adopting a participatory approach between the authority and State structures aimed to involve all components of society in the fight against this scourge."

He added that the presence of 300 students from all regions of the country, as part of partnership with the Education Ministry, will certainly highlight the importance of educational and cultural factors as effective mechanisms to fight corruption.

Taking the floor, Education Minister Hatem Ben Salem said that this congress is an occasion to reiterate the importance of the school's role in the fight against corruption, which has a considerable fall-out on the social peace.

"Fight against corruption is mainly based on the education system," he indicated, recalling the efforts exerted by his department to eradicate all forms of financial and administrative corruption within its services and to combat the phenomena of private lessons and the intervention of lobbies in the education field.