Tunisia: Republican Party Central Committee Decides to Hold Its Congress in June 2020 (Issam Chebbi)

Tunis/Tunisia — The central committee of the Republican Party, convening on December 7-8 in Sousse, decided to bring forward by one year the date of the congress to June 2020, party Secretary General Issam chebbi announced, adding that the committee had elected 7 members to prepare for the congress.

In a statement to TAP, Chebbi said that this congress "will be an opportunity to start reforming the party's organisational structure and its communication discourse." It will also help better explain the party's policy and avoid the political mistakes that had led to the party's failure in the elections, he explained.

He specified that the new session of the central committee had been devoted to the examination of the political situation in the country.

The central committee called on all the country's leading forces to "avoid appointing to the new government those suspected of corruption, subject to judicial follow-up, having adopted extremist speech or who have targeted theTunisian General Labour Union (UGTT)," Chebbi indicated.

The central committee further expressed condemnation of "the chaos within the House of People's Representatives (HPR)," estimating that "the Free Destourian Party (PDL) assumes full responsibility of this situation."

The party calls for "enforcing the law and protecting the democratic institutions", Chebbi specified.