Tunisia: Chahed Announces Conversion of Medenine University Hospital Into Public Health Establishment

8 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced during a working visit Sunday to the governorate of Medenine, that the local university hospital (CHU) will be converted into a public health establishment.

"This conversion will facilitate the hospital's purchasing operations," he added, specifying that a decree will be issued in the coming weeks.

Accompanied by Health Minister Sonia Becheikh, Chahed inaugurated the haemodialysis ward, endowed with the necessary equipment and medical and paramedical staff to provide care to 100 patients, as well as the forensic medicine, gynaecology, cardiology and cardiac catheterisation wards which will serve Medenine and Tataouine.

He also checked on the progress of works of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Unit.

In southern Medenine, the PM inaugurated an intermediate health centre with a view to bringing health services closer to the citizens and reducing the burden on other health facilities in the region, in addition to a basic health centre in El Ayati.

Besides, Chahed ordered to start works to fit out the operating theatres and resuscitation ward next January by means of 8 MD, in addition to the recruitment of 50 specialist doctors in 2021 in Medenine, which is the share of this region, out of the total of 680 specialist doctors, currently in training, "as part of a programme launched by the government in 2017 to solve the problem of specialist doctors in the interior regions."

"Important achievements have been made in this hospital, despite the many challenges currently facing the health sector," Youssef Chahed pointed out, adding that efforts are being exerted to gradually improve health services in the country.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Health
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.