Tunisia: Chahed Announces Conversion of Medenine University Hospital Into Public Health Establishment

Tunis/Tunisia — Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced during a working visit Sunday to the governorate of Medenine, that the local university hospital (CHU) will be converted into a public health establishment.

"This conversion will facilitate the hospital's purchasing operations," he added, specifying that a decree will be issued in the coming weeks.

Accompanied by Health Minister Sonia Becheikh, Chahed inaugurated the haemodialysis ward, endowed with the necessary equipment and medical and paramedical staff to provide care to 100 patients, as well as the forensic medicine, gynaecology, cardiology and cardiac catheterisation wards which will serve Medenine and Tataouine.

He also checked on the progress of works of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Unit.

In southern Medenine, the PM inaugurated an intermediate health centre with a view to bringing health services closer to the citizens and reducing the burden on other health facilities in the region, in addition to a basic health centre in El Ayati.

Besides, Chahed ordered to start works to fit out the operating theatres and resuscitation ward next January by means of 8 MD, in addition to the recruitment of 50 specialist doctors in 2021 in Medenine, which is the share of this region, out of the total of 680 specialist doctors, currently in training, "as part of a programme launched by the government in 2017 to solve the problem of specialist doctors in the interior regions."

"Important achievements have been made in this hospital, despite the many challenges currently facing the health sector," Youssef Chahed pointed out, adding that efforts are being exerted to gradually improve health services in the country.