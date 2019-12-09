Malawi: Law Professor Paints Grey Areas of Malawi Election Case

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
8 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A renowned law professor has painted some grey areas of both the petitioners of the just ended presidential election case.

Professor Danwood Chirwa says both sides in the case; Dr. Saulos Chilima and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on one hand and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and president Peter Mutharika on another had their big moments in the case just as they had some major mistakes.

"Cases are sometimes lost long before trial. In this case, the one major mistake in the petitioners' preparatory work was neglecting to depose as any party monitors as possible," says Chirwa.

He says this in turn relates to the poor job all three big parties did in their poll monitoring and alternatively tallying exercises.

"We now know, thanks to the case, that MEC administered the elections either incompetently or with an intention to rig, or both.

"But the political parties were similarly incompetent in monitoring and ensuring that they had a full record of what happened at the streams, constituency tally centres and finally at the national tally centre," says Chirwa.

Turning to MEC and Mutharika, Chirwa says the oversight to depose the chair of the commission and other commissioners was glaring and serious.

"Of the hundreds of affidavits they collected, non can speak to the actual decision making process of the commissioners," says Chirwa.

He says there is nothing before the court that represents direct evidence of the deliberations of the commissioners, especially how they treated controversial or contested aspects of the results.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.