Nigeria: 12 Killed in Niger Car Accident

9 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State says 12 people died in an accident on Sunday at Sawmill village along Mokwa -Makera road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Joel Dagwa, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna that the accident involved a Truck with registration No. KJ 555 XX heading to Lagos.

Mr Dagwa said the truck that came from Maiduguri picked passengers from Zaria in Kaduna State before heading to Lagos.

"The accident involved 103 people: 55 female, 40 male, eight children, five adults," he said.

He said 12 people were killed while 91 sustained injuries and taken to Mokwa general hospital for treatment.

"All the 12 corpses have been deposited at the hospital's morgue," he said.

He blamed the accident on speeding on a sharp bend corner of the road.

The sector commander said the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

"We have since embarked on aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents before, during and after the Christmas and New year festivities," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.