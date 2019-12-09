Liberia: UL Alumni Urged to Be Innovative

The Dean of Students' Affairs at the State - run University of Liberia, Alumnus Saydah Taylor is calling on members of the University's Alumni Association to be innovative and creative in creating symposiums and workshops that will advance the best interest of the university.

Delivering a keynote speech Friday, 6 December at the UL Auditorium on Capitol Hill during the Alumni Homecoming Day, Madam Taylor says the University needs its Alumni now for support.

"This Association has a very important role to play in making sure that the University, our University achieves its all-important 2030 goals," she tells an audience comprising members of the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) and the prospective graduates.

She urges the need for AAUL to organize and continue to build an effective association that is second to none.

The Guest speaker suggests that through twist and turns, UL has come a long way and has faced serious challenges since its establishment in its commitment to academic freedom, moral and ethical values.

She recalls that Liberia College, which later became the University of Liberia was closed due to conflict in the early age of its founding,In 1984, she notes that the University was closed when students and faculty who were protesting the arrest of two of UL faculty members were attacked by soldiers under the command of Master Sargent Samuel Kanyon Doe.

Meanwhile, Madam Saydah Taylor has lauded the former President of the University, Dr. Emmet A. Dennis for revitalizing the Alumni Association, encouraging the Alumni in fund raising and forming a committee which has been very active and instrumental in raising funds.Earlier, Dr. Jonathan Taylor, UL Vice President for Graduate Studies, officially presented to AAUL President Mr. John Davis, II, members of the Centennial Graduating class whom he says will be officially inducted on Wednesday, 11 December during the centennial commencement convocation.

For his part, the Vice President for UL Relations Atty. Norris Tweah expresses excitement on the graduation of the largest class in the University's history."So we are very, very happy, excited that after 1866 we are now celebrating the largest class. This is history in history," he says.

AAUL President Mr. Davis expresses delight to receive the new members of the Association, and encourages them to give their support to the Institution.The President of the AAUL in the Americas Mr. Melvin D. Howard pledges the continuous support of the his team in the Americas, and also encourages Alumni members here in Liberia to give financial and moral support to the university.