Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 4 in Attack On Football Match in Kaduna

9 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmed Ali

Kafanchan — Armed men have shot dead four people and injured four others in an attack on a football field at Zunuruk village of Kaura Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The attackers struck on Sunday evening while youths watched a football competition.

A witness, who opted not to be named, said the attackers came from a nearby bush and shot sporadically at the unsuspecting spectators, killing four on the spot.

The witness said the development brought the football match to an end as the spectators ran for their lives.

The witness also said in a nearby Tsonje village on Sunday morning the villagers woke up to discover the dead body of one of the residents of the area who died of gunshots.

He said the victim identified as Dogara Kazzah was said to have gone to ease himself in the bush the previous night around 8pm but never returned only to be discovered dead as a result of gunshots the following day, Sunday.

When Daily Trust visited Kafanchan General Hospital at around 10:30 pm, the hospital's bus was seen carrying three of the injured victims to Kaduna after receiving first aid.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

