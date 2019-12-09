Nigeria: 2023 - Tinubu Can Succeed Buhari - Northeast Group

Bauchi — A political group, North Eastern Youth Mobilization Congress, has endorsed former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The endorsement was contained in a statement issued at the weekend in Bauchi by its coordinator, Aliyu Balewa, at the end of the inauguration ceremony of the executive members of the congress.

Balewa said Tinubu as a political mentor in the country had contributed immensely to the victory of the APC and President Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 polls.

The coordinator said the APC national leader, therefore, deserved to be compensated with the party's ticket in the next presidential election.

The group added that Tinubu, as a true nationalist, could unite the compatriots if elected president in 2023, claiming that when he was a governor, he was unbiased through the appointment of people from other states into his cabinet.

"On justice ground, power should shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 since the North has served two consecutive terms.

"We believe that the best person to succeed Buhari is the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, because he is instrumental to Buhari's victory in the 2015 and 2019 elections. He also contributed tremendously to the success of the APC in all other elective offices.

"Therefore, 2023 should be payback time. Let us respect the gentleman agreement by supporting the South to produce the next president. And Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job in view of his political experience, dexterity, exposure and national patriotism," Balewa said.