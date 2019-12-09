Nigeria: 2023 - Tinubu Can Succeed Buhari - Northeast Group

9 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — A political group, North Eastern Youth Mobilization Congress, has endorsed former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The endorsement was contained in a statement issued at the weekend in Bauchi by its coordinator, Aliyu Balewa, at the end of the inauguration ceremony of the executive members of the congress.

Balewa said Tinubu as a political mentor in the country had contributed immensely to the victory of the APC and President Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 polls.

The coordinator said the APC national leader, therefore, deserved to be compensated with the party's ticket in the next presidential election.

The group added that Tinubu, as a true nationalist, could unite the compatriots if elected president in 2023, claiming that when he was a governor, he was unbiased through the appointment of people from other states into his cabinet.

"On justice ground, power should shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 since the North has served two consecutive terms.

"We believe that the best person to succeed Buhari is the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, because he is instrumental to Buhari's victory in the 2015 and 2019 elections. He also contributed tremendously to the success of the APC in all other elective offices.

"Therefore, 2023 should be payback time. Let us respect the gentleman agreement by supporting the South to produce the next president. And Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job in view of his political experience, dexterity, exposure and national patriotism," Balewa said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.