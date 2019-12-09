Nigeria: Air Traffic Engineers Urge Govt to Invest in Cyber Security

9 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Association of Air Traffic Engineers has urged the Federal Government to invest more in capacity building on cyber security to forestall cyber attacks in the industry.

The re-elected president of the association, Ishaya Dung, made the plea in Lagos on Sunday.

Dung said the training would further prevent cyber attacks on the Communication Navigation and Surveillance /Air Traffic Management domain.

He spoke at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the association at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja.

Dung was re-elected for second term in office as president of the NAAE.

He said the authorities should ensure that air traffic safety electronics personnel were properly equipped to mitigate the challenge of cyber security which had become a major threat globally.

