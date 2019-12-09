Somalia: AMISOM Commences Training for 200 Police Recruits in Jowar

Newly recruited HirShabelle State Police personnel demonstrate skills during a passing out ceremony to mark the completion of training in Jowhar, Somalia on 29 August 2019. AMISOM Photo

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has kicked off the training of at least 205 youths from the HirShabelle State Police Force at the training academy in Jowhar.

The basic police training course was flagged off by state and AMISOM officials.

Instructors from AMISOM will support the SPF to deliver new officers to recruit basic training. The training is in line with HirShabelle's state mandate to strengthen the capability of its police force. Upon completion of the initial basic training, the personnel will be deployed to deliver policing services to population centers and main supply routes in Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

Early this year, HirShabelle State launched a police recruitment drive as part of the Joint Police Programme, which is led by the Federal Government of Somalia, with support from AMISOM, UNSOM UN Police, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the European Union, UK Aid and the German Federal Foreign Office.

The police recruitment supports the Somali Transition Plan, which will establish capable and accountable security forces to secure Somalia when AMISOM exits.