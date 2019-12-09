Somalia: Senate Speaker Arrives in Qatar for Summit

9 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A high-level delegation led by Somali Senate speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi has on Sunday evening arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar, a Gulf nation facing a 2-year blockade.

The speaker of the Upper House and his delegation is set to attend the 7th Congress of the World Parliament which will focus on the fight against corruption.

The two-day conference is expected to open Monday in the City of Doha and will rage on until Tuesday afternoon, according to the organizers.

Abdi Hashi Abdullahi is accompanied by members of the Senate on his trip to Doha.

