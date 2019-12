Riyadh — The Sudanese embassy in Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that one Sudanese national was killed and his brother injured while trying to prevent the theft of 30 sheep belonging to a Saudi.

The embassy said in a statement that three Sudanese herders were attacked by elements suspected to be Ethiopian. The attack took place east of the Saudi capital of Riyadh and resulted in the death of El Hadi Hamad and the injury of his brother Fadlallah Hamad.