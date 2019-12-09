Angola/Algeria: CAF - Petro Draw With Usma From Algeria

8 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda drew last Saturday to a ball with Usma from Algeria, in a match of the second round of group C of the African football Champions League.

The match held in 11 November stadium, in Luanda, Petro was losing until the break time by 0-1, a goal scored by Benchaa, in 53 minutes, and Tony scored the equalizer in 63 minutes.

In the round debut, on the previous weekend, the national runners up were defeated in South Africa 0-3 by Mamelodi Sundows.

However, Petro, who add up the first point in the competition, will play on 28 the third round at home of the Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in Mohammed Stadium.

Therefore, the national champions 1º de Agosto, another Angolan representative at the event, lost 0-2 to Zamalek, of Egypt, for group A.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

