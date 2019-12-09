Angola: Luanda to Launch Polio Immunisation Campaign

Luanda — Luanda province will launch one more round of polio vaccination campaign on 13-15 December, announced the health officials.

Luanda provincial Health Department plans to vaccinate 1.6 million children. Some 22,000 people have been mobilised ahead of the campaign.

The governor of Luanda province, Sergio Rescova, has recently called on residents not to be deceived by misinformation that could harm the children, refusing vaccinating them.

Speaking of the importance of the activity, Rescova added that the vaccination campaign serves to prevent children from being crippled by a disease that could rob them of the rest of their lives.