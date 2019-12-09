Angolan Vice President in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, is already in Nairobi, Republic of Kenya, to attend the 9th summit of Heads of State and Government of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP), which happens in that country from 9 to 10 of this month.

On his arrival, Bornito de Sousa was welcomed by Kenya's Director for Cultural Diplomacy, Ane Wanjohi.

He was also welcomed, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, by the Angolan minister of Foreign affairs, Manuel Augusto, the Angolan secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Teté António, and the country's ambassador to Kenya and Nigeria, Sianga Abílio and Eustaquio Quibato, respectively.

The Angolan Vice President also signed the Book of Honour at the airport.

The ACP leaders meeting - an organization that was founded on the basis of the Georgetown Treaty in 1975 - happens this year under the motto "For a transformed ACP group committed to multilateralism".

During his stay in the Kenyan capital, the Angolan Vice President will have a work agenda that includes courtesy meetings with top Kenyan state officials.

He will also visit the Oserian Flower Farm and Nairobi National Park.