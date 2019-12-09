Ghana: GWCL Commissions Water Project At Okataban-Man

9 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in collaboration with Vitens Grider, a Dutch-based water company, last Thursday, in Accra inaugurated Water for Life project at Okataban-man, a suburb of Adenta.

The project founded by the Dutch company was aimed at supplying potable water to residents living in the community at a subsidised amount of a minimum of GH¢500.00.

Mr Martin den Blanken, Chairman of Water for Life said, the project sought to provide financial and technical support towards the laying of water distribution pipelines to enable communities get access to clean water.

According to him, about 26 communities in the Greater Accra, Western, Central and Northern regions had benefited from the project.

Mr Blanken explained that, every Dutch citizen paid a small amount of money on their monthly water bills to support the implementation of the project.

He indicated that, his outfit had been working in the country for the past 15 years, and would continue to collaborate with the GWCL and invest in the distribution of pipelines to ensure all citizens enjoyed safe water.

Mr Peter de-Veer, Deputy Managing Director of GWCL in charge of Special Projects said, water supply facilities were being extended to residents to improve on their current situation and condition of living.

He urged residents to pay the required amount to make the project a success, and appealed to them to pay their bills as expected to enable them extend the project to other communities.

Mr Kafui Amegah, Chairman of Okataban-man Resident Association stated that, the community had about 3,000 houses, hence the project would go a long way to help residents.

He explained that, access to water had been a challenge in the community for a long time thus, some residents had resorted to the use of mechanised boreholes.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.