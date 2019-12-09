Ghana: GWCL Commissions Water Project At Okataban-Man

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in collaboration with Vitens Grider, a Dutch-based water company, last Thursday, in Accra inaugurated Water for Life project at Okataban-man, a suburb of Adenta.

The project founded by the Dutch company was aimed at supplying potable water to residents living in the community at a subsidised amount of a minimum of GH¢500.00.

Mr Martin den Blanken, Chairman of Water for Life said, the project sought to provide financial and technical support towards the laying of water distribution pipelines to enable communities get access to clean water.

According to him, about 26 communities in the Greater Accra, Western, Central and Northern regions had benefited from the project.

Mr Blanken explained that, every Dutch citizen paid a small amount of money on their monthly water bills to support the implementation of the project.

He indicated that, his outfit had been working in the country for the past 15 years, and would continue to collaborate with the GWCL and invest in the distribution of pipelines to ensure all citizens enjoyed safe water.

Mr Peter de-Veer, Deputy Managing Director of GWCL in charge of Special Projects said, water supply facilities were being extended to residents to improve on their current situation and condition of living.

He urged residents to pay the required amount to make the project a success, and appealed to them to pay their bills as expected to enable them extend the project to other communities.

Mr Kafui Amegah, Chairman of Okataban-man Resident Association stated that, the community had about 3,000 houses, hence the project would go a long way to help residents.

He explained that, access to water had been a challenge in the community for a long time thus, some residents had resorted to the use of mechanised boreholes.