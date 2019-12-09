Liberia: The Last Well Dedicates Hand-Pumps

9 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The Last Well, a non-charity Christian organization based in Rockwall, Texas, United States of America (USA), has begun dedicating its hand-pumps and wells projects in the country.

The dedication ceremony, according to Abdul Hafiz Koroma, The Last Well's vice president for International Affairs and Strategic Partnerships, is in accordance with the organization's commitment to bring safe drinking water and the Gospel to Liberia by 2020.

Koroma, who led a team of government officials, and other partners in the southeast, said the entity and partners will in the coming days commission and inspect ongoing hand-pump projects in Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, Bong, Gbarpolu, and Bomi, respectively.

He made the disclosure recently at a press conference in Monrovia.

He added, "Our mission is to provide access to safe drinking water to the entire nation of Liberia and offer the Gospel to every community we serve by 2020."

Koroma said the focus of the organization is to ensure that Liberians have access to safe drinking water, which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #6.

"We have also completed other projects in Maryland, Sinoe, River Cess, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount Counties, but we want to ensure that our people have access to safe and clean drinking water by 2020," Koroma said.

He said that The Last Well and its partners are determined to reach their objective of providing every community with clean water in a 15-minute walk with every project serving no more than 600 people.

The Last Well's campaign began in 2009, and by 2015 clean water had been provided through the construction of wells in Bomi, Bong and Grand Kru counties through Last Well's partnership with World Hope International and Water 4 Life.

Other organizations assisting in the construction of wells in Margibi, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Grand Bassa, Sinoe and River Cess counties, are Living Water International, Teamwork Africa, Word Sower Liberia, Vision Collaboration, Equip Liberia and Water of Life/CRCA.

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

