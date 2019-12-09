Liberia: Pres. Weah Sympathizes With Brumskine's Family

President Weah greets family of the late Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine (Photo Credit: Executive Mansion)

President George Weah, on Friday, December 6, 2019 paid a visit to the SKD Boulevard home of the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine's family, an Executive Mansion release said.

According to the release, the President used the visit to reiterate and extend his deepest condolence to the family of the falling statesman, describing Cllr. Brumskine as a "true leader, and pride of his people and country."

"I called him big brother," the President said as mourners, including the widow and children of the late Brumskine, looked on.

"He shall be remembered throughout. Despite our political differences, we interacted regularly and fondly, and at times discussed the common good of our country," the President said.

"Indeed, these are difficult times for the family and for Liberia, and my heart is heavy," he said.

President Weah then pledged his support to the Brumskine family during the home-going of their fallen husband and father, urging them to "take heart and remain strong during their difficult times."

The Brumskine family expressed gratitude to the President, praising him in their remarks during the visit for standing with them "since the illness and subsequent passing of Cllr. Brumskine."

Charlyne Brumskine, daughter of the former standard-bearer of the opposition Liberty party (LP), said her father would have been alive if President Weah had life to offer--a way of saying that the President did all he could to contribute to revive the fallen statesman's life.

"From the onset of our father illness, you gave us all the necessary support. I can not name them all, but you were helpful," she said.

Buttressed by her mother and brother, Charlyne said her family remains grateful to the President for his assistance to them.

Meanwhile, the body of the fallen former lawmaker of Grand Bassa County, and chairman of LP is expected to be laid to rest next weekend in Grand Bassa County.

Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, Vice Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Commission Ambassador to Liberia, and Advisor Emmanuel Shaw, accompanied the President to the home of the Late Brumskine.