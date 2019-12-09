Africa: Handball-World Cup - Angola Ranks 15th

Luanda — Angolan senior women's handball team beat Argentina 30-27 on Monday and finished 15th in the 2019 Championship taking place in Japan.

The result enabled the national team to improve their last edition's 19th place.

In the last encounter, Angola defeated the America nation 33-23.

Isabel Guialo of 1º de Agosto was the top scorer of the match with 11 goals scored. She is being elected the MVP of the game.

The African champions lost to Serbia (25-32), Netherlands (28-35), Norway (30-24) and France (17-28).

On the other hand, Angola beat Slovenia (33-24), Cuba (40-30) and Argentina (30-27).