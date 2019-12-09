Africa: Handball-World Cup - Angola Ranks 15th

9 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan senior women's handball team beat Argentina 30-27 on Monday and finished 15th in the 2019 Championship taking place in Japan.

The result enabled the national team to improve their last edition's 19th place.

In the last encounter, Angola defeated the America nation 33-23.

Isabel Guialo of 1º de Agosto was the top scorer of the match with 11 goals scored. She is being elected the MVP of the game.

The African champions lost to Serbia (25-32), Netherlands (28-35), Norway (30-24) and France (17-28).

On the other hand, Angola beat Slovenia (33-24), Cuba (40-30) and Argentina (30-27).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.