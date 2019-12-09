Ghana: Frimpong Wins Man Ghana 2019

Ghana's middleweight bodybuilding champion, Godwin Frimpong, was on Saturday night crowned the 2019 Man Ghana champion after beating a strong field of contestants including 2019 Arnold Classic overall fourth-placed winner, Joseph Ofoli Kwei.

The day from the onset looked like it was going to be for Frimpong as his first appearance on stage on the night drew some loud cheers and shouts of "number 53, Man Ghana 2019 champion."

Frimpong scaled through his weight category beating last year lightweight king and 2019 Arnold Classic lightweight champion Derrick Marley to second place with William Sarpong coming third. Ofoli Kwei, alias Joe Bataba, beat Solomon Antwi Adjei and Peter Quaye Akweteh to second and third places respectively in the heavyweight category, while Adom Mobio won the lightweight class ahead of John Armah and Michael Otu Abakah.

Frimpong came face-to-face with heavyweight champion Ofoli Kwei and lightweight champion Adom Mobio for the overall winner, and after a series of quarter turns, front double biceps, front lat spread, side triceps, side chest, front abdominal and thigh displays, the judges settled on Frimpong ahead of Ofoli Kwei and Mobio.

Frimpong, aka Frimps, thus joins the likes of the maiden winner in 2006, Samuel Asante, alias Obour, and subsequent winners Christopher Antoh, alias Sabato, Kofi Salia, Yaw Azure, alias Sweet, John Anum, alias Agogo, and Cyrille Kofi Adja as champions of the biggest bodybuilding event in the country.

Daniel Acheampong picked the men's physique title, while Vanessa Kolekie beat defending champion Victoria Agbeyeye to second place in the female Bikini contest with Nana Abena Sarpong placing third.

Blessing Okonkwo won the female physique category with Mary Nyarko Omale reigning supreme in the newly-introduced female figure category.

The winners received trophies and medals as well as food supplements from sponsors for their sweat.

All winners qualify to join the national bodybuilding team the Black Muscles as well as represent Ghana at next year's International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) Championship as well as the Arnold Classics to be staged in South Africa.