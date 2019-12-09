Ghana: La Mansaam Kpee Refurbishes LMK Medical Centre

La Mansaam Kpee (LMK), a community based non-profit organisation has refurbished the LMK Medical Centre to provide extended healthcare services to residents of Labadi, a suburb of Accra and its environs.

The facility is also expected to hold the reins in providing healthcare in the community as the La General Hospital, the major health centre in the municipality undergoes facelift.

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in a speech to inaugurate the centre lauded the association for taking the initiative which she said complemented works of the Rebecca Foundation in improving maternal and child health in the country.

To her, the reduction of maternal and infant mortality is key to every nation's development and must be given needed attention, "which is why the government together with other stakeholders, has placed mother and child health, very high on the priority list of national issues."

"It is therefore heartwarming to find organisations such as the La Mansaam Kpee, contributing in such a positive way to the government's efforts at delivering good quality healthcare for Ghanaians," she said.

The Rebecca Foundation, Mrs Akufo-Addo pledged, would continue to support efforts at reducing maternal, child morbidity and mortality rates in the country.

La South Sub-Municipal in-charge, Mrs Ethel Ocloo in a remark expressed delight at the modernisation of the facility to better serve the community.

"We previously only offered child health and antenatal services but now that the place has been refurbished we are going to run laboratory services, scan, emergency, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and all out patient department services we can think of, though for now, we are not going to admit people."

Mrs Ocloo believed the new centre would make a difference particularly in reducing teenage pregnancies which is a major challenge in the area saying, "we are going to have an adolescent corner to offer counselling, abortion services among others to reduce teenage pregnancies."

She advised residents to take responsibility for their health and observe sanitary practices to reduce their vulnerability to illnesses.

Chairman of the LMK Executive Council, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio explained that the project was to mark the 40th anniversary of the association.

In partnership with Akai House Clinic, he said the association would ensure that healthcare services are offered at affordable cost especially in the area of maternal and child health.

He entreated residents to patronise the facility to improve their health and contribute to the development of the local economy.