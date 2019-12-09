Ghana: Francis Tops All At Gold Fields PGA Golf

Nigerian golfer Christopher Francis was crowned winner at the 6th edition of the Gold Fields PGA Championship in Damang, Tarkwa, at the weekend.

After remarkable displays during the four-day tournament, the Nigerian grossed 279 points over four days to unseat champion Kojo Barni who could only gross a total 293 points, ending in a disappointing sixth place on the log.

Francis' win set him in the history books of the championship as the first foreigner to clinch the ultimate over the six years the competition has been staged.

For his win, Francis was awarded the staggering GH¢40,000 cash prize at stake, as well as a the winner's trophy.

It was not always rosy for the Nigerian from the start, but the disqualification of Ghanaian Pro, Vincent Torgah, who led the log until the end of Match Day 2, paved the way for Francis to make history.

Despite close competition from Ghana's Emos Korblah (281) and Mawuli John (288), who finished second and third respectively, Francis held on after climbing the summit following Torgah's exit

Zimbabwean golfer Visitor Mapwanya, who was looking to stage an upset, finished in fourth place - grossing a total of 291 points over the four days.