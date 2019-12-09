Ghana: Francis Tops All At Gold Fields PGA Golf

9 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Nigerian golfer Christopher Francis was crowned winner at the 6th edition of the Gold Fields PGA Championship in Damang, Tarkwa, at the weekend.

After remarkable displays during the four-day tournament, the Nigerian grossed 279 points over four days to unseat champion Kojo Barni who could only gross a total 293 points, ending in a disappointing sixth place on the log.

Francis' win set him in the history books of the championship as the first foreigner to clinch the ultimate over the six years the competition has been staged.

For his win, Francis was awarded the staggering GH¢40,000 cash prize at stake, as well as a the winner's trophy.

It was not always rosy for the Nigerian from the start, but the disqualification of Ghanaian Pro, Vincent Torgah, who led the log until the end of Match Day 2, paved the way for Francis to make history.

Despite close competition from Ghana's Emos Korblah (281) and Mawuli John (288), who finished second and third respectively, Francis held on after climbing the summit following Torgah's exit

Zimbabwean golfer Visitor Mapwanya, who was looking to stage an upset, finished in fourth place - grossing a total of 291 points over the four days.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.