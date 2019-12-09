Ghana: Gyan Targets AFCON 2021

9 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is not retiring from the Black Stars anytime soon, insisting he wants to play for his country at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The India-based prolific attacker wants to make his ninth appearance at Africa's flagship football competition which kicks off in the central African country in just over one year.

Gyan is still keen on playing for the Black Stars in the coming years despite many ruling him out of the national team with thoughts that he is close to retirement.

The striker has scored three goal in six appearances in the Indian top-flight so far this season after joining the club three months ago as a free agent.

He was part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad in Egypt but he played a bit part role for the Black Stars as they bombed out of the tournament just after the group phase.

Since the tournament in Egypt, Gyan has not been called to the Black Stars squad for their matches against South Africa and Sao Tome & Principe, despite recovering from his injury worries.

The 34-year-old was stripped of the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but the NorthEast United player says he is still keen on playing for Ghana.

"When the time comes and I am available, why not? I am available for Ghana right now," Gyan told Hindustantimes when asked if he will play at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Gyan is a big legend for Ghana but he is at the ebb of his career after making seven AFCON appearances, playing in three World Cup tournaments as well as the 2004 Olympic Games.

His is the country's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars.

