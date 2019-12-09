Ghana: Pokuase Residents Get Free Health screening On Farmers' Day

9 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

The International Central Gospel Church, Gateway Sanctuary, has organised a free health screening and blood donation for residents of Pokuase and its environs.

The exercise, which was held on the church's new land at Pokuase, was undertaken in collaboration with Ghana Health Service, New Times Corporation, and M and G Pharmaceutical Limited.

Beneficiaries were screened for diabetes , dental and eye diseases, among others.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, the resident pastor, Pastor Andrew Darko-Ameyaw, said the exercise was in line with the vision of the church, which has as one of its key objectives to transform society with the kingdom principles and values.

"You pray for the person spiritually, but also provide physical healing to the people; the human being is a soul living in a body, and as medical health is very important, we need to provide for that aspect of the human body which is prone to ill health," Pastor Ameyaw said.

He said this year's health screening exercise, which had become an annual event held on every Farmers' Day, was the seventh to be organised by the church.

Pastor Ameyaw said beneficiaries found with complications were referred to hospitals for thorough medical examinations.

He said the church planned to establish a clinic and a community library to reach out to the people with the gospel.

Pastor Ameyaw advised the people to take the health screening exercise seriously, and also "take advantage of it to know their health status to enable them to live longer to serve the Lord and the nation."

