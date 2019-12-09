South Africa: Shots Fired At Joburg High Court As 5 Prisoners Try to Escape - Report

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

There is a large police presence at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after five prisoners tried to escape on Monday.

According to Netwerk24, four prisoners had been rearrested after police fired shots at the court. One police official was reportedly injured when one of the escapees allegedly stabbed him. One prisoner is reportedly still on the run.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 that there were multiple injuries and that police were still inside the court building. She told News24 she would provide more details at a later stage.

This is the third incident at the high court, located in the Johannesburg CBD, since the end of last year.

In December 2018, judges were on lockdown for an hour in the court after two awaiting-trial prisoners escaped, according to News24.

Then, in February, two prisoners escaped through the court's rear building.

Lieutenant Kay Makhubele at the time told News24 that the escape happened during the court's "rush hour period" when suspects are brought to the building from various prisons.

More details to follow.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.