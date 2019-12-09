South Africa: Centurion, Mamelodi Hit By Flooding As Rain Continues to Pelt Gauteng

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Emergency services officials in Tshwane have their hands full monitoring flooding in parts of Centurion and Mamelodi.

On Monday, an evacuation of guests and staff was under way after the parking lot and reception area at Centurion Lake Hotel became flooded following heavy rainfall in the province last week.

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso earlier told News24 that guests and staff at the hotel were safe and had been moved to the upper floors of the building. He later confirmed an evacuation was under way, although not ordered by the City.

"Our incident commander is locating who ordered the evacuation, but I can confirm it. Our (City EMS) stance is that people inside the hotel are safe because they are on higher ground in the four-story building," he said.

SuperSport Park area has also been affected by the heavy rains.

Mabaso said three people from a nearby informal settlement were rescued after they became trapped in the flood waters.

"In Nellmapius Road, two people were rescued after they were trapped inside their vehicle they were travelling in, while on Jan Smuts [Avenue] , three children and two adults were also rescued."

Motorists in the city have also been affected and have had to change routes due flooded roads and low-water bridges.

The City of Tshwane says the roads are not safe to drive in and has pleaded with residents to only drive if necessary, or otherwise remain indoors.

Gauteng Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi is expected to head to Ward 28 in Mamelodi on Monday afternoon where residents have also been affected by flooding. Hundreds of shacks in the area are covered in water.

Lesufi said he would provide social development support to the affected residents.

Mabaso said rescue teams were also on scene at the Eerste Fabrieken informal settlement in Mamelodi where residents are standing on their roofs.

Residents will be evacuated to the Mamelodi community hall while the disaster management team works with other stakeholders to find alternative shelter.

In Johannesburg, EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says there were no major flooded areas where they had to evacuate people, although they were monitoring rivers in Midrand, Alexandra and Soweto.

"We have not evacuated any people due to the weather conditions at this stage. We are monitoring the situation," Mulaudzi said.

The South African Weather Service tweeted on Monday that more rain was expected in the province later on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

ER24 offered the following tips for someone caught in a flood:

Ensure that you are not in the open or near any large trees or high-rise structures that might be struck by lightning.

Keep a longer than normal following distance on the roads and ensure that you decrease speed.If you feel that you cannot continue your journey, stop at the nearest filling station or a covered area.

Avoid stopping on the side of highways or under bridges.

If trapped in your vehicle during a flash flood, rather attempt to abandon your vehicle and try get to higher ground.

If flooding occurs at your home, ensure that all your electrical devices are switched off at the main distribution board.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.