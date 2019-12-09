South Africa: Northerns Appoint Former Titans Player As Interim CEO

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Northerns Cricket Union announced on Monday the appointment of Pierre Joubert as their interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Joubert takes over from Dr. Jacques Faul who has been seconded to Cricket South Africa to be its interim chief executive officer.

Joubert, besides being a former captain of the Titans, has been the union's commercial manager for the last four years and worked closely alongside Faul.

Financial Manager, Samuel Prinsloo, has been made the acting chief operating officer of Northerns.

"We would like to congratulate Jacques on his promotion, it is a sign of the excellent work he has done at Northerns and also a reflection of the respect within which he and the Union's administration is held that he has been requested to assist CSA at this time," said Northerns Cricket Union president Tebogo Siko.

"It is a great honour for me to be asked to fill the role of CEO in Jacques' place," said Joubert.

"Obviously the first major assignment, is our preparation for the Boxing Day Test between the Proteas and England. We are looking forward to welcoming the Barmy Army and the many England and South African supporters who will fill SuperSport Park for that great occasion."

- Northerns Cricket

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.