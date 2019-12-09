South Africa: Northerns Appoint Former Titans Player As Interim CEO

Cape Town — Northerns Cricket Union announced on Monday the appointment of Pierre Joubert as their interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Joubert takes over from Dr. Jacques Faul who has been seconded to Cricket South Africa to be its interim chief executive officer.

Joubert, besides being a former captain of the Titans, has been the union's commercial manager for the last four years and worked closely alongside Faul.

Financial Manager, Samuel Prinsloo, has been made the acting chief operating officer of Northerns.

"We would like to congratulate Jacques on his promotion, it is a sign of the excellent work he has done at Northerns and also a reflection of the respect within which he and the Union's administration is held that he has been requested to assist CSA at this time," said Northerns Cricket Union president Tebogo Siko.

"It is a great honour for me to be asked to fill the role of CEO in Jacques' place," said Joubert.

"Obviously the first major assignment, is our preparation for the Boxing Day Test between the Proteas and England. We are looking forward to welcoming the Barmy Army and the many England and South African supporters who will fill SuperSport Park for that great occasion."

- Northerns Cricket

Source: Sport24