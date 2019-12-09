South Africa: Stars, Heat Share Points After Wanderers Wash Out

7 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Durban Heat's penultimate group game of the 2019 Mzansi Super League against the Jozi Stars was abandoned at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Persistent rain throughout the week on the Highveld left the umpires with no other option but to call the game off on Saturday afternoon without a ball having been bowled.

The result gives the Heat two more points as they push for a spot in the final three with just one match left for them in the round robin phase of the competition.

The Heat remain in fourth spot on 20 log points just one behind the Tshwane Spartans who take on the Cape Town Blitz on Sunday at SuperSport Park Centurion.

The winless defending champion Stars moved up to four points courtesy of two abandoned matches.

The Heat play the Jozi Stars in their return fixture at Kingsmead on Tuesday at 17:30.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.