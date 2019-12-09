South Africa: Stars, Heat Share Points After Wanderers Wash Out

Cape Town — The Durban Heat's penultimate group game of the 2019 Mzansi Super League against the Jozi Stars was abandoned at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Persistent rain throughout the week on the Highveld left the umpires with no other option but to call the game off on Saturday afternoon without a ball having been bowled.

The result gives the Heat two more points as they push for a spot in the final three with just one match left for them in the round robin phase of the competition.

The Heat remain in fourth spot on 20 log points just one behind the Tshwane Spartans who take on the Cape Town Blitz on Sunday at SuperSport Park Centurion.

The winless defending champion Stars moved up to four points courtesy of two abandoned matches.

The Heat play the Jozi Stars in their return fixture at Kingsmead on Tuesday at 17:30.

Source: Sport24