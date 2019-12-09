Tanzania: Mo - Simba to Parade New Coach This Week

THE leadership of Simba SC announced that they will parade new Head Coach this week, to replace Belgian trainer Patrick Aussems, who was sacked by the club recently.

This was said by the club's Chairman of the Board of Directors Mohammed Dewji during the Annual General Meeting held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The defending champions parted ways with Aussems last month forcing the team's Assistant Coach, Dennis Kitambi to take over coaching responsibilities on interim basis.

Simba have reportedly hired former midfielder, Selemani Matola as Assistant Coach. Speaking to hundreds of Simba members and fans, Dewji insisted that they want to hire a competitive coach who can take them further.

"This week, we will bring new Head Coach who has all the required qualities to take us where we want to go. He is an asset and you will be notified more about him and where he comes from," Dewji said.

Dewji also expressed his dissatisfaction with the behaviour and discipline level of some players in the squad, warning them that they must change or face the exit door.

"I should remind our players that no one is bigger than this club ... ours is a big club in East African region.

They (players) must recognise the value of Simba and there is no way the board that I manage will tolerate indiscipline among our players. We have warned them enough," he said.

"We pay them (players) handsomely and they have the responsibility to give us happiness by winning big. In this matter of discipline, we will not consider the names of individuals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For players to exercise and maintain highest standard of discipline they need proper supervision, especially by the technical bench. "Discipline is key if we want to achieve our target of excelling at the continental level.

We have noted with concern that the level of discipline is unsatisfactory and this is why we took a tough decision to sack the coach.

Our team failed to reach the target we set and this was due to lack of discipline, we had no option than sacking the coach," he said.

He also disclosed that the process to transform the club to suit the company mode of operation has now been completed by 90 per cent, saying only minor issues are yet to be accomplished.

He also pointed out that all is not over at the club's newly opened training facility 'Bunju Complex' saying the second phase will involve construction of hostels, gym, offices for the technical bench staff, canteen, nutritional centre, a special room for analysing Simba games and training sessions plus a technical room.

"This project is expected to cost 2.5bn/- and for a start, as a member of the club and Chairman of the Board, I will contribute 500m/-, while the rest will be covered through the fundraising to be organised shortly.

"My aim is to see that during the 2021/22 league season, players should be residing in our own hostels and that they should get good remuneration for them to fully focus on the pitch and win matches," Dewji who has 49 per cent stake at Simba said