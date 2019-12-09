Tanzania: Azam Will Not Spend in Mini Transfer Window

THE management of Azam FC has disclosed that they have no intention to recruit new players to strengthen squad for the remaining rounds of the Mainland Premier League.

Azam sit on fourth slot on the league ladder with 20 points from ten matches after posting six wins, two defeats and two draws.

Their latest league match ended in a 2-2 stalemate against JKT Tanzania at their own territory Azam Complex, which has now been closed momentarily to pave way for the replacement of the artificial turf.

They are five points behind leaders Simba SC, who enjoy the driver's seat with 25 points after ten games, following their triumphs in eight clashes, drawing one and losing one match.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam recently, the team's Communication Officer Jafar Idd said they have no plans to add extra players during the incoming mini -transfer window.

"We are satisfied with the ability of the existing squad and the coach is doing everything possible to get used with it.

What the technical bench is focused on now is to sharpen the team so that it get back to winning ways. The coach is still injecting his philosophy, which will be the identity of the team," he said.

Commenting on the works going on at the Azam Complex, Idd said that the team's league matches have since been shifted at Uhuru Stadium since it will take almost two months to complete the exercise.

"As I speak, the work has started and it is not a simple job, meaning that it requires enough time to complete," he said. The work includes replacing the artificial turf.

He added that if the league resumes before the work is complete, they will request the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to let them to continue using Uhuru Stadium as a temporary home venue.

The Chamazi based club is still fighting hard to win the Vodacom Premier League, silverware to end a four-year trophy drought.

The 'Ice-cream makers' team last won the league title in 2014 and were declared then champions immediately after reaching 59 points, which could not have been surpassed by any club.

Their closest pursuers Young Africans ended on the second place.