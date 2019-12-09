Tanzania: Communication Officers On Alert

ACTING Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Ally Possi, has reminded government communication officers to publicize achievements recorded by the government to the public.

He gave the reminder in Dodoma over the weekend, while closing a capacity building training workshop for the officers, noting that they should also respond swiftly to negative information against the government.

"The public should be informed on the work carried out by the government and what the government was doing for them," said the acting Permanent Secretary while delivering his closing speech during the workshop.

The week-long workshop, which was jointly organised by Tanzania Information Services and Tanzania Association of Government Communication Officers (TAGCO) brought together at least 100 communication officers to learn on strategic communication.

Dr Possi urged the training workshop organisers to make the training sustainable, to enable the officers to exchange experiences and improve communication in government institutions.

On his part, Assistant Director of Tanzania Information Services, Mr Rodney Thadeus, said the government communication officers' main role was to issue accurate information, adding that the information should be issued promptly.

"Our main role as government communication officers is to speak for the government on work executed by the government and respond to negative information on the government," he said.

Vice Chairperson of TAGCO, Ms Sarah Msika, pointed out that the main goal of the training workshop was to improve communication in government institutions, corporations and authorities due to great changes in the communication sector.

"The training workshop has brought great changes to government communication officers in terms of performance," she said.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Ms Catherine Nyoni, one of the participants from TBC, expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying the workshop was an ideal platform for communication officers to exchange experiences.