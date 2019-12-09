Tanzania: Raketi Wins Loliondo - Serengeti Marathon Again

RUNNER Raketi Isaack topped the Loliondo- Serengeti Marathon for the third time during the race held here yesterday.

Raketi was declared winner after covering the 21 kilometres in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 46 seconds. He took home 300,000/- in prizes.

The second winner was Wilson Gabase, he used 1:10. 47 and was awarded 250,000/-, while Saitoti Mutel settled third after he spent 1:13.39 to take home 200,000/-.

Women raced for 10 kilometres only and Raheli Musee was the lady winner by covering the distance in 39 minutes and 31 seconds. She was awarded 150,000/- for her efforts.

The half marathon went hand in hand with the climax of the second edition of 'Mbwa Mwitu' football Cup tournament, which saw Soitsambu FC of Loliondo emerging the winner.

In the final match held at Wasso grounds, Soitsambu dethroned Kurugenzi FC 4-3 in post-match penalty shootouts. Kurugenzi FC was the defending champions after winning the inaugural event last year. They thrashed Loliondo FC 3-0.

A total of 16 teams participated in the annual tournament which was founded late last year in the Loliondo Division of Ngorongoro District, focusing to protect free roaming, endangered wild dogs.

According to the organisers; wild dogs are going extinct all over the continent, but surprisingly, the ferocious carnivores can be abundantly spotted in Loliondo area.

That is why the local residents in association with the district office, have formed the special 'Mbwa Mwitu Cup,' to help raise awareness of wild dogs in Tanzania.

Last year the Natural Resource Management's department for German International Cooperation (GIZ) had helped launch the maiden football event. Soitsambu went home with 700,000/- in cash as well as trophy, while the second placed Kurugenzi earned 400,000/-.

Third winner, Serengeti FC went home with 300,000/-. Monduli District Administration Secretary, Lemueli Kileo, who graced the event on behalf of the Regional Commissioner, issued the prizes to the winning teams.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology and Member of Parliament for Ngorongoro, William Ole Nasha was the guest of honor and he insisted that the race was meant to promote conservation of Natural Resources in the Serengeti Eco-System.