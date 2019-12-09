South Africa: Cape Town Sevens Tickets Still On Sale

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The triumphant Blitzboks - fresh from their victory in Dubai - will be in action on Friday in their opening pool match of the Cape Town Sevens on the first day of one of arguably South Africa's most unmissable sports event of the year.

Fans also have the chance to witness the Imbokodo - the Springbok Women's Sevens team - make their long-awaited home debut on Friday as all 28 teams (16 men's and 12 women's) open their account at the Cape Town Stadium.

Tickets for the additional Friday play cost just R150 and are available on all sides of the ground while a small number of tickets are also still available for Saturday's play - when the Blitzboks take on both Fiji and the USA (costing R325 or R350).

The Blitzboks face Japan to close the Friday's play at 20: 03 while Imbokodo have a tough start to their home debut with a match against Dubai champions, New Zealand, which kicks off at 15:50.

The first match on Friday - a classic clash between the Australian and England women - kicks off at 14: 00 while other key men's clashes on Friday see the USA meet Fiji; New Zealand take on Wales and England tussle with Scotland.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday play are available online at www.computicket.com, at their various outlets nationwide, or at participating Shoprite/Checkers stores across South Africa.

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.