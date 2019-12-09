South Africa: Cape Town Sevens Tickets Still On Sale

Cape Town — The triumphant Blitzboks - fresh from their victory in Dubai - will be in action on Friday in their opening pool match of the Cape Town Sevens on the first day of one of arguably South Africa's most unmissable sports event of the year.

Fans also have the chance to witness the Imbokodo - the Springbok Women's Sevens team - make their long-awaited home debut on Friday as all 28 teams (16 men's and 12 women's) open their account at the Cape Town Stadium.

Tickets for the additional Friday play cost just R150 and are available on all sides of the ground while a small number of tickets are also still available for Saturday's play - when the Blitzboks take on both Fiji and the USA (costing R325 or R350).

The Blitzboks face Japan to close the Friday's play at 20: 03 while Imbokodo have a tough start to their home debut with a match against Dubai champions, New Zealand, which kicks off at 15:50.

The first match on Friday - a classic clash between the Australian and England women - kicks off at 14: 00 while other key men's clashes on Friday see the USA meet Fiji; New Zealand take on Wales and England tussle with Scotland.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday play are available online at www.computicket.com, at their various outlets nationwide, or at participating Shoprite/Checkers stores across South Africa.

