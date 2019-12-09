Tanzania: 15-Year Bond Undersubscribed

THE 15 years bond instrument traded last week closed the auctioning session undersubscribed, implying decreased investors appetite on the government note.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) auction summary shows that the debt instrument fetched bids worth 102.14bn/- as total amount tendered compared to 109.2bn/- offered to the market for bidding.

However, at the close of the trading session, the government retained 97.98bn/- as successful amount despite the under subscription .

The debt instrument whose redemption date is 2034, December 5, received total number of 70 bids and 64 emerged successful.

The weighted average yield to maturity was 15.24 per cent while the weighted average coupon yield was 15.03 per cent.

The minimum successful price/100 was 85.92 whereas the weighted average price for successful bids was 89.89.

The government makes use of the long term maturities to raise funds for financing ling term infrastructure projects as the country envisions becoming middle income economy by 2025.

The government notes are lucrative investment platforms for commercial banks, pension funds, insurance companies, some microfinance institutions and retail investors.