Mozambique: Terrorist Raids in Mocimboa DA Praia and Macomia

Maputo — Terrorists on Friday attacked the village of Marere, in the district of Mocimboa da Praia, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, murdering at least two people, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The insurgents, armed with firearms and machetes, entered the village before dawn. According to the newsheet's sources, they attacked a military position where they stole guns and ammunition.

They kidnapped an unknown number of women. There are also unconfirmed reports that they murdered ten members of the defence and security forces.

Also on Friday, insurgents attacked Ingoane village, in Macomia district. Nobody was killed in this raid, since the village was already deserted. The attackers burnt down houses, including some that were being rebuilt after an earlier visit by the terrorist group.

On Thursday, four young fishermen from Ilala village in Macomia, were shot in the legs by assailants who claimed to be Mozambican soldiers. The fishermen did not believe them, and scattered, running for their lives.

The injured men were then taken to a real unit of the defence forces, from which they were evacuated to the health centre in the Mucojo administrative post.

Last Wednesday insurgents attacked three vehicles travelling on the road from Mocimboa da Praia to Palma. Two people were killed in the attack, which took place at Matapata village, about 25 kilometres from Palma town.

An unknown number of people injured in the ambush were taken to Palma district hospital. According to the newsheet's sources, one of the injured is a member of the defence and security forces and another is a British citizen working for the private security company, G4S.

The insurgency, believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, began in Mocimboa da Praia in October 2017.