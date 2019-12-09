Nigeria: Navy Arrests 8 Suspects With 112 Drums of Petrol

9 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Iniabasi Umo

Uyo — The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo local government area in Akwa Ibom State, has arrested 8 suspects with 112 drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The eight suspects were arrested with the 112 drums of petrol in a wooden boat around the Abgani area by Navy patrol gun boats and were said to be heading to Cameroon.

Speaking in Ibaka during the handover of the suspects and seized items to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commanding Officer, FOB, Navy Captain Peter Yilme said each of the seized drums has the capacity for 300 litres of petrol.

He maintained that the base had zero tolerance for the exportation of petroleum product, adding that it would not stop arresting persons who engage in illegal activities on the waterways.

Yilme commended the effort of his officers and men, noting that they had been thorough in the fight against illegalities and urged them not to relent.

"On 5 Dec 19, FOB Ibaka gunboats, while on routine patrol around Agbani FPSO, accosted and arrested a medium sized wooden boat carrying 112 drums of PMS with capacity of each drum at 300 litres.

"Additionally, 8 suspects were arrested along with the boat and drums. The boat was suspected to be heading towards the Republic of Cameroon when it was arrested.

"FOB Ibaka has zero tolerance for the exportation of petroleum product, and will continue to arrest persons who engage in illegal activities in line with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff," he stated.

The Divisional Officer of NSCDC in Mbo local government area, Mr Udeme James received the suspects and items from the Navy and assured that the suspects would be prosecuted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.