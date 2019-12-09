Mozambique: Son of Beira Businessman Kidnapped

Maputo — An armed gang of seven men on Friday night kidnapped Bilal Chacha, the 39 year old son of businessman Anifo Chacha, in the central Mozambican city of Beira, according to a report in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The kidnappers struck when their victim stepped out of his car, in the company of his father, in front of a beach club in the neighbourhood of Palmeiras. The two were going to a ceremony celebrating the 126th anniversary of the foundation of the Beira Commercial Association.

Anifa Chacha said the kidnappers had carried AK-47 assault rifles, and used a Toyota Runex as their getaway vehicle.

So far the police have not commented on the case.

This is the second such kidnapping in the space of just over a week. On 28 November, unknown assailants seized Shelton Lalgy, the son of businessman Juneide Lalgy, in the southern city of Matola.

Lalgy was seized as he was returning home after a visit to a nearby gym. His father owns Transportes Lalgy, one of the largest road haulage companies in Mozambique, which operates throughout the country and in neighbouring SADC (Southern African Development Community) states.

There is no indication so far whether the kidnappers have contacted Lalgy's family with a ransom demand.