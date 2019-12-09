South Africa: Cops Hunt for Men Who Killed Christopher Panayiotou's Father, Abducted Assistant

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Dominique Jeftha

Eastern Cape police are searching for the men responsible for the murder of Christopher Panayiotou's father, Costa, and the alleged abduction and rape of his assistant on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembakosi Kinana confirmed on Monday that cases of murder, rape, hijacking and abduction were being investigated.

Businessman Costa Panayiotou, 67, was shot dead outside his shop in Uitenhage on Monday morning around 01:00, police said.

He was shot in the upper body.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, "it is alleged that Costa Panayiotou had just closed his shop in Market Street, Uitenhage, and was walking towards his vehicle with his assistant when unknown men accosted him near the town hall parking space and fatally shot him".

The men then abducted his 46-year-old assistant and stole his Volkswagen Polo.

"Moments later, police recovered a vehicle, abandoned, parked in front of a house in NU-9, in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth."

Panayiotou's assistant had been dropped off in Kwazakhele, where she went to the closest police station to report that she had been raped by two men, Tonjeni said.

Police have called on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the men to contact investigating officer Detective Captain Josh Victor on 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723.

"The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential, and callers have the right to remain anonymous."

In November 2017, Costa's son, Christopher Panayiotou, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife Jayde.

Sinethemba Nenembe, one of Panayiotou's co-accused was sentenced to life and an additional 15 years for robbery. Zolani Sibeko, the other co-accused, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.