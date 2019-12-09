South Africa: Vince Leaves Paarl Rocks to Join Big Bash On Eve of MSL Final

Cape Town — England Cricket World Cup winner James Vince has left the Paarl Rocks team to join the Sydney Sixers for the Big Bash League in Australia.

The Paarl Rocks secured a place in the MSL 2.0 final after defeating the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Sunday in Paarl.

Vince scored 226 runs in his eight games for the Paarl Rocks at an average of 37.6 and a strike rate of 141.25.

Paarl Rocks CEO James Fortuin wished Vince well in the upcoming season of the Big Bash.

"As captain of his county Hampshire, and an England player, he brought great experience into our team and he played a vital role in getting us to the final next Monday," he said.

Fortuin said the Rocks were aware of the arrangement for Vince to join the Sydney Sixers at the conclusion of this weekend's fixtures when he was signed.

The final of the Mzansi Super League is taking place at Boland Park on Monday, December 16 at 17:30.

Source: Sport24